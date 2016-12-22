Air Canada has named Lucie Guillemette EVP and CCO.

Guillemette will report directly to Air Canada president, passenger airlines Benjamin Smith, who previously held the chief commercial officer position. Guillemette will also serve on Air Canada’s executive committee.

Guillemette joined Air Canada in 1987. Her previous position was SVP revenue optimization, to which she was appointed in May 2015. Prior to that, Guillemette was VP revenue management, a position she held since 2008.

“Lucie has continuously demonstrated her drive for excellence throughout her almost 30 years with Air Canada and has contributed significantly to our record revenues and profits,” Air Canada president and CEO Calin Rovinescu said.

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@penton.com