Bombardier is picking up the production pace of its CSeries aircraft as the Canadian manufacturer overcomes interior completion delays that followed earlier issues with the availability of Pratt & Whitney PW1500G geared turbofan engines and problems with some suppliers. The company has delivered just 27 aircraft since the first CS100 was handed over to launch customer Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) in June 2016, many fewer than originally planned. ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Bombardier accelerates CSeries production, overcomes delays" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.