Icelandic low-cost carrier WOW Air has taken delivery of its first Airbus A320neo, sourced from US lessor Air Lease Corp. (ALC).

“The new aircraft is the Icelandic airline’s 13th in a rapidly expanding, all-Airbus fleet and will be deployed on WOW Air’s routes to Europe and North America as of May 3,” the carrier said.

The aircraft is registered TF-NEO, as a nod to it being the first of its kind in the fleet, and has been configured with 180 seats in a single-class layout.

WOW Air CEO Skuli Mogensen said the CFM-powered A320neo was selected for its low operating costs, fuel efficiency and new technologies. The A320neo is expected to yield fuel savings of more than 15%, increasing to 20% by 2020 as further cabin innovations are rolled out.

Rapidly expanding WOW Air was created in 2011 by Mogensen. The airline operates 29 international routes, which will grow to 32 this summer. These include links across Europe, as well as long-haul, low-cost services to North America and Canada.

WOW’s current fleet comprises A320s, A321s and A330s. By 2020, the Icelandic airline is aiming to operate 24 aircraft.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@penton.com