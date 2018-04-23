United Airlines Airbus A319
United Airlines signed a deal to add 20 used Airbus A319s and moved another 23 aircraft it operates from leases to its own balance sheet, continuing its trend of re-shaping the capital costs of its operating fleet. Citing the seller’s preference, the carrier declined to identify where the A319s are coming from, saying only that they will be delivered in 2020 and 2021. “Used aircraft provide us an enhanced opportunity to maximize returns regardless of where we are ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"United to invest in 20 used Airbus A319s, lease buyouts " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.