United Airlines signed a deal to add 20 used Airbus A319s and moved another 23 aircraft it operates from leases to its own balance sheet, continuing its trend of re-shaping the capital costs of its operating fleet. Citing the seller’s preference, the carrier declined to identify where the A319s are coming from, saying only that they will be delivered in 2020 and 2021. “Used aircraft provide us an enhanced opportunity to maximize returns regardless of where we are ...