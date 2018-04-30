Saudi Arabian hybrid carrier flynas again plans to increase its exposure to the long-haul sector, as it seeks to take advantage of growing numbers of religious travelers to the country.

The airline had a brief foray into the long-haul market in 2014, when it launched services to several Far East nations, as well as to the UK and Morocco, using leased Airbus A330s. The venture was halted within months, when load factors failed to live up to expectations.

“We’re looking at returning to the long-haul market on a dry-lease basis,” flynas SVP-commercial Paul Byrne told ATW.

“It’s a matter of economics more than anything. Previously, we used wet-lease quite heavily for the Haj [pilgrimage] period, which is around four to five weeks’ flying. The amount of money we paid for those would almost pay for a year’s dry lease.”

Dry-leasing is becoming an even more attractive option because of the growth in religious travel to the Muslim shrines in Mecca and Medina, whose facilities have recently been expanded to allow them to handle more pilgrims. Additionally, Saudi authorities have extended the period during which Muslims can perform the second pilgrimage, the Umrah, to 10 months of the year. As a result, flynas’ plans to move back to long-haul operations have “more to do with the pilgrimages than changing the business model per se,” Byrne said.

“Umrah starts in mid- to late October this year and we would look to be in a position to be flying these [dry-leased] planes by then.”

Flynas operates a fleet of Airbus A320s; commonality between the A320 and A330 allows swift conversion of crews between the two types.

The airline is scheduled to start receiving the first of an order for 80 Airbus A320neo-family aircraft this year. If flynas decides to expand its own fleet into the long-haul sector, the contract with Airbus contains the option of switching some of the ordered aircraft to the longer-ranged A321neoLR or even A330s, he said.

Deliveries of the first A320neo had been somewhat delayed by delays of engines from manufacturers to Airbus at Toulouse and Hamburg, he added, but flynas still expected to receive at least one aircraft by year-end.

