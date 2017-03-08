Danish regional aircraft lessor Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) has completed the acquisition of 20 Embraer E190s and five E175s from US-based Air Lease Corp. (ALC).

NAC chairman Martin Møller said the acquisition strengthens his company’s position in the global regional jet market. “We look forward to continued growth in this sector,” he said.

This latest transaction, which was originally announced in June 2016, marks the second deal between the two lessors. In January, NAC completed the acquisition of 25 ATRs from ALC.

Since undergoing a change of ownership, NAC has been highly acquisitive. The two ALC transactions form just part of a raft of other deals that included the acquisition of US-based Embraer leasing specialist Jetscape in March 2016 and Irish Embraer lessor Aldus Aviation in April 2016.

NAC has more than 70 airline customers in 48 countries, with a fleet of over 350 owned and 39 managed aircraft, plus a further 55 aircraft on firm order.

