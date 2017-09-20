Netherlands-based lessor TrueNoord has picked up a new investor that it says will help provide increased funding for its planned expansion in the regional aircraft market.

UK asset management company Aberdeen Asset Management, which has recently become part of merged investment company Standard Life Aberdeen, is to invest in TrueNoord alongside UK private equity firm Bregal Freshstream and another recently acquired investor, US-based BlackRock.

TrueNoord says it sees considerable potential in the regional aircraft market, noting that roughly half of all passenger air travel consists of journeys of less than 300nm. It has recently acquired regional aircraft with leases attached that are operated by Aeromexico, TUI Belgium, Air Astana of Kazakhstan, and French regional carrier HOP! Aircraft types it owns include ATR turboprops, plus Embraer E190 and Bombardier CRJ200 regional jets.

“This new investment from Aberdeen Asset Management will underpin TrueNoord’s defined acquisition strategy of Embraer/Bombardier/ATR aircraft types,” chairman Nigel Turner said. “It will support our expansion across Europe, as well as key growth markets like Southeast Asia and Latin America, where the demand for regional aircraft is ever-increasing.”

“During our capital increase project we have encountered several potential equity investors, of which Aberdeen AM was one,” TrueNoord CEO Anne-Bart Tieleman added. “They liked our business case and proposition and showed serious interest. As we were keen to get an investor of such high quality on board, we spent a lot of effort to get them involved.

“As the intention of TrueNoord is to grow our regional aircraft portfolio to a substantial size, we might over time look for further investors. But clearly with the investors we have right now, Bregal/Freshstream, BlackRock and Aberdeen Asset Management, we have plenty of firepower to facilitate our business plans.”

