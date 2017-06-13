Ireland-based lessor SMBC Aviation Capital saw its pre-tax profits climb to $346 million for the financial year ended March 31, 2017, up 48% compared to the previous year’s figure of $233 million. Net profit figures were not released; a spokesman said the company’s full accounts would not be filed until August.

Revenue and other operating income for the financial year rose 11% to $1.2 billion (2016: $1.05 billion), driven by what the company described as investments in young aircraft combined with strong aircraft trading activity.

Owned by a consortium of Japanese financial institutions, SMBC’s aircraft assets increased 3% to $10.5 billion, with 670 owned, managed and committed aircraft on the books at year-end.

Over the course of fiscal 2016-17, SMBC completed 111 transactions including its first deliveries of Airbus A320neos and Boeing 787s.

“This has been another year of strong financial and operational growth, which is testament to the strength of our strategy of continued investment in young aircraft, combined with trading through the cycle,” SMBC Aviation Capital CEO Peter Barrett said.

“The delivery of the newest-technology aircraft has commenced with the placement on sale and leaseback over the year of four A320neos, seven Boeing 787-8s and our first A350 since year-end,” he said.

According to a company statement, SMBC experienced “significant investor demand for our portfolio and sold 39 aircraft in total to 24 different investors, 20 of which were new customers. This enabled us to lower the weighted average age of our overall portfolio to 4.5 years. When combined with our order book of 110 Airbus A320neo and 90 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, this supports us in maintaining one of the youngest, most technologically advanced and fuel-efficient fleets in the industry.”

