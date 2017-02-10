Ho Chi Minh City-based low-cost carrier (LCC) Jetstar Pacific Airlines will sell and leaseback 10 new Airbus A320-200s to US-based lessor Aviation Capital Group (ACG).

Jetstar Pacific, a 70/30 joint venture between Vietnam Airlines and the Qantas Group, ordered the 10 A320s in September 2016, valued at $980 million at list prices. The order was originally announced as an MOU at the 2016 Farnborough Airshow, shortly after Vietnam Airlines and Qantas said they would invest $139 million in the LCC over a four-year period, helping the airline to double its fleet to 30 A320 aircraft by 2020. It was Jetstar Pacific’s first direct purchase of aircraft from Airbus.

The first two A320s from the order are expected to be delivered in June, with the remaining eight scheduled for the last two quarters of 2017.

In January, ACG ordered 35 A320 family aircraft, with 10 options, valued at $4.9 billion if all options are exercised.

