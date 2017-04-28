Moscow-based lessor Ilyushin Finance (IFC) has converted a Bombardier Q400 option into a firm order, taking its order to two of the type, to be placed with Kenya Airways low-cost subsidiary Jambojet.

“This agreement for these next generation turboprops signifies a key development in IFC’s international leasing business. The demand for high-performance turboprops, such as the Q400, continues to expand,” IFC DG Alexander Rubtsov said.

Jambojet, which operates Kenyan domestic flights from Nairobi, is expected to take delivery of the first leased Q400 aircraft in May and the second aircraft later this year.

“The Q400 aircraft’s performance has exceeded our expectations on all fronts,” Jambojet CEO Willem Hondius said. “The Q400 turboprop has helped us optimize and expand our operations and is undeniably the backbone of Jambojet’s growth strategy.”

The two additions will increase the African QSeries fleet to over 120 aircraft, including about 70 Q400s.

