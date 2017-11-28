German leisure carrier Condor has agreed to wet lease aircraft to easyJet starting in January 2018 to allow the airline to pull forward the opening of new routes. According to industry sources, Condor will provide three aircraft to easyJet for a period of four months. The additional capacity will be deployed on German domestic routes, including Berlin-Frankfurt. EasyJet has freed up two of its own aircraft at the same time. The two companies did not comment. The LCC agreed to take ...