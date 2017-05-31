Berlin-based Germania Group is increasing its presence in the wet-lease business segment in order to meet the increasing market demand for aircraft-crew-maintenance-insurance (ACMI) services.

Starting this summer, Germania plans to make a 150-seat Airbus A319 with Bulgarian registration available for wet-leasing services to its European airline partners, the company said in a statement. Once established, these services will be available for short-term use by the Germania fleet as well as for other carriers’ needs.

Germania’s newly formed subsidiary, Bulgarian Eagle, plans to take the aircraft under its pending air operator’s certificate. The application review process is underway with the Bulgarian civil aviation authority for approval.

With Germania’s substantial increase in single-seat sales, the company said it was formerly only able to lease out aircraft in individual cases.

Germania transports more than 2.8 million passengers per year from 20 European airports to more than 55 destinations within the continent, North Africa and the Middle East.

Germania and Germania Flug AG operate a fleet 26 Airbus A319/321s and Boeing 737-700s.

