Lessor Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) has completed the purchase of a portfolio of ATR 72-600 aircraft from GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS).

The number of aircraft involved was not divulged, but the company said the latest acquisition brought “the total number of owned and committed ATR 72-600 aircraft in DAE’s fleet to 57, making the company one of the largest lessors of the Franco-Italian turboprop worldwide.”

In addition, DAE has options with ATR for a further 20 aircraft of the same type.

Long ignored by lessors, turboprops have enjoyed new popularity with them in recent years.

DAE’s acquisition is in line with the company’s long-term strategic interest in ATR aircraft, of which DAE ultimately expects to own up to 100.

“DAE firmly believes in the potential of the ATR 72-600 in regional networks, both in terms of its technical capabilities as well as the superior customer experience it provides,” MD Khalifa AlDaboos, said. “Especially in emerging markets, the ATR 72-600 has proven to be an invaluable asset that we will continue to invest in.”

The acquisition brings DAE’s total fleet to 126 owned, managed and committed aircraft, with a client base of 32 airlines worldwide.

