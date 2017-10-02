Halifax, Canada-based Chorus Aviation Capital (CAC), the aircraft leasing subsidiary of Chorus Aviation, has acquired three aircraft—two Embraer E195s and one E190 with attached leases.

Additionally, the company delivered its fourth new Bombardier CRJ1000 to Spanish regional airline Air Nostrum, per an agreement inked with the Valencia-based carrier in November 2016.

The two E195s, each four years old, are now on lease with Azul Brazilian Airlines. The E190 is on lease with Mexico’s Aerolitoral, operating as Aeromexico’s regional subsidiary Aeromexico Connect; CAC’s acquisition of the three year old E190 was originally announced July 17.

Chorus president and CEO Joe Randell said in the last four months, CAC has acquired or signed purchase agreements for ATR 72-600s, E190s, E195s and CRJ1000s.

CAC president Steven Ridolfi said the lessor has established relationships with seven “well-established, major regional airlines in seven countries” since CAC was established in December 2016.

In addition to CAC, Chorus Aviation is the holding company parent of Canadian regional carrier Jazz Aviation and North Bay, Ontario-based charter operator/MRO/supply chain service provider Voyageur Aviation.

As of Sept. 14, CAC has 38 aircraft leased out to eight airlines, including its fellow Chorus subsidiary Jazz Aviation, according to Aviation Week Fleet Discovery. CAC’s leased-out aircraft include three ATR 72-600s each to Virgin Australia Airlines and UK regional carrier flybe; two CRJ1000s to Air Nostrum and one to Croatia Airlines; five CRJ900s to Jazz Aviation; 19 Bombardier Q400s to Canada’s Jazz Aviation, three Q400s to Kazakhstan-based Qazaq Air and one Q100 to Canadian carrier Wasaya Airways; and an E190 to KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ regional subsidiary KLM Cityhopper.

Mark Nensel mark.nnensel@penton.com