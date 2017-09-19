COMAC C919
Four Chinese government lessors have ordered 70 COMAC C919s and taken options on 60 more, the manufacturer and the customers said, indicating strengthened government backing for the project. COMAC describes the orders as confirmed, but the unlisted state company, free from the regulatory oversight that governs Airbus and Boeing, has previously used similarly definitive terms in relation to non-definitive agreements. As usual for a COMAC statement, delivery dates were notably absent ...
