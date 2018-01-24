Irish lessor Avolon CEO Domhnal Slattery sought to reassure the aircraft finance industry that liquidity issues at its parent HNA Group are not impeding its own business. Slattery said at the Global Airfinance Conference in Dublin that its parent Bohai Capital Holding is “prohibited from providing any shareholder loans up the line to HNA.” He noted that because of the links, a shareholder loan from Avolon to Bohai in 2017—which would normally have attracted no ...
