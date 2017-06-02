AviaAM Leasing—a Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed aircraft leasing company—has reported rapid growth in 2016 with a significant increase in business volumes. Net profit for the year was €16.1 million ($17 million), up 77% compared to €9.1 million for 2015.

The Lithuania-based company’s revenue tripled to €80.8 million in 2016 and operating profit jumped 75% to €23.1 million from €13.9 million in 2015.

AviaAM Leasing said its rapid growth was “largely driven by the increase in aircraft trading and leasing activities. Additionally, last year AviaAM Leasing grew its presence in the Asian market,” the company said in a statement.

Last year, AviaAM Leasing established a joint venture with China’s HNCA to create a Henan-based aircraft leasing joint venture—AviaAM Financial Leasing China. The company provides aircraft leasing, sales and consulting services around the globe.

Already within the first months of operations, AviaAM Financial Leasing China has signed an operating lease agreement valued at almost $800 million, under which 16 Airbus A320s and A321s will be leased to Russia’s largest carrier Aeroflot. In April 2017, the first three aircraft were shipped to the carrier, according to a company statement.

“We already see the tangible results after entering the Chinese market and the future opportunities in the industry here are even more promising,” AviaAM Leasing CEO and board chairman Tadas Goberis said. “Over the next 20 years, Chinese companies are forecasted to acquire nearly 7,000 new aircraft; hence, we will be devoting our capabilities and increasing the fleet here in China.”

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@penton.com