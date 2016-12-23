Lufthansa subsidiary Austrian Airlines will expand European services with 46 additional frequencies in the 2017 summer flight schedule, effective March 26, 2017, using five wet-leased airberlin Airbus A320s.

On Dec. 16, Germany’s Lufthansa Group and Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Aviation Group finalized a codeshare deal and wet-lease agreement for 38 airberlin Airbus A319/A320 aircraft operating for Eurowings and Austrian Airlines.

“The five aircraft from airberlin enable us to clearly expand our European flight offering. We made a conscious decision to increase frequencies to established routes,” Austrian Airlines CCO Andreas Otto said in a statement.

ATW understands the five aircraft are part of a six-year wet-lease agreement.

Austrian Airlines will offer 46 extra flights each week from Vienna to Hamburg, Milan Malpensa, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Stockholm Arlanda and Zurich.

The five airberlin A320s will be operating in Austrian Airlines colors. As a result, the Austrian A320 family fleet will grow to 36 aircraft. Starting with the 2017 summer flight schedule, the Star Alliance member will operate seven Airbus A319s, 23 A320s und six A321s.

The fleet expansion as well as new routes and increased frequencies are all subject to approval by the Federal Competition Authority.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at