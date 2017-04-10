Singapore-based lessor BOC Aviation has placed two new Boeing 737-800s with Japan’s ANA Holdings, the lessor said April 10.

The two aircraft will be delivered in the second half of 2018.

“This lease placement further demonstrates the sustained demand for reliable and fuel-efficient single-aisle Boeing aircraft in the Asia Pacific region,” BOC Aviation MD and CEO Robert Martin said. “We remain committed to working closely with ANA to support its future fleet requirements.”

ANA has more than 30 737-800s in its fleet, together with around seven 737-700s.

