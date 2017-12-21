Mauritania Airlines took delivery of a Boeing 737 MAX 8, becoming the first carrier in Africa to fly the newest version of the 737.

Stansted-based Titan Airways introduced a second Boeing 737-400 to its fleet.

Milan-based leisure carrier Neos received its first Boeing 787 on lease with AerCap.

CDB Aviation Lease Finance, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., delivered two new Airbus A320neo aircraft to India-based, low-cost carrier Go Air. CDB Aviation also delivered the second A321-200 to Air Seoul, marking a major milestone on the lessor’s growth trajectory by having three Airbus A320 family aircraft delivered on the same day. In addition, CDB Aviation also delivered the first of three Airbus A320neos to AirAsia Berhad.

Latvian ACMI and charter specialist SmartLynx Airlines will wet lease three Airbus A320s to TUI Airlines Belgium from April 16-Oct. 20, 2018.