Numerous aircraft leasing transactions have closed over the last year, despite a crowded field of competitors, allowing lessors to remain bullish for this sector of the industry despite some nagging concerns. “The leasing business is in a healthy state from a liquidity standpoint, but it is massively competitive,” GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) CFO Diarmuid Hogan said. “There is a lot of money chasing the deals coming to market.” The GECAS portfolio ...