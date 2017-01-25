Numerous aircraft leasing transactions have closed over the last year, despite a crowded field of competitors, allowing lessors to remain bullish for this sector of the industry despite some nagging concerns. “The leasing business is in a healthy state from a liquidity standpoint, but it is massively competitive,” GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) CFO Diarmuid Hogan said. “There is a lot of money chasing the deals coming to market.” The GECAS portfolio ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Aircraft Leasing Business Sees Growth" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.