Air Lease Corp. (ALC) believes as many as 20 Airbus aircraft it is scheduled to take delivery of in 2018 could be delayed. The Los Angeles-based aircraft lessor has 13 A320neo/A321neo aircraft and seven A330neo aircraft contractually-scheduled to be delivered in 2018. Those deliveries “could shift further to the right and a few of these could move into 2019,” ALC president and CEO John Plueger told analysts. The delays are largely associated with the Pratt & Whitney PW1100G ...