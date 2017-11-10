WOW Air A320neo leased from Air Lease Corp.
Air Lease Corp. (ALC) believes as many as 20 Airbus aircraft it is scheduled to take delivery of in 2018 could be delayed. The Los Angeles-based aircraft lessor has 13 A320neo/A321neo aircraft and seven A330neo aircraft contractually-scheduled to be delivered in 2018. Those deliveries “could shift further to the right and a few of these could move into 2019,” ALC president and CEO John Plueger told analysts. The delays are largely associated with the Pratt & Whitney PW1100G ...
