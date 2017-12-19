Dublin-based lessor AerCap has agreed to sell 21 aircraft worth $800 million to Peregrine Aviation Co., which is indirectly owned by Saudi Arabia’s National Commercial Bank.

Announcing the transaction Dec. 19, AerCap said the portfolio includes both a mix of wide- and narrowbody aircraft.

“As part of the sale, AerCap will provide lease management services to Peregrine and will retain an equity interest in the entity,” AerCap said.

Peregrine is an investment vehicle of NCB Capital, which was founded in 2007 as the brokerage arm of Saudi Arabia’s National Commercial Bank. NCB Capital is the largest asset manager in Saudi Arabia, with a $37 billion portfolio.

“Aircraft leasing is a fast-growing industry that offers a unique and attractive diversification opportunity,” NCB Capital CEO Sarah Al Suhaimi said.

The 21 aircraft are a small fraction of AerCap’s total portfolio. As of Sept. 30, the lessor had 1,506 aircraft that it owns, manages, or has on order, spanning approximately 200 customers in 80 countries.

“This transaction with NCB Capital is a clear demonstration of the attractiveness of our aviation assets globally. With this sale, AerCap will have sold or contracted to sell approximately $2.4 billion of mid-life assets in 2017,” AerCap CEO Aengus Kelly said.

