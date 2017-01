Dublin-headquartered leasing giant AerCap leased, purchased and sold a total of 458 aircraft in 2016 and signed $4.6 billion in financing transactions.

Detailing its year-end figures on Jan. 16, AerCap said it had signed leases on 279 aircraft, bought a further 38 and sold 141 over the 12-month period.

As of Dec. 2016, AerCap had 1,566 owned, managed or on order aircraft in its portfolio, placed with around 200 customers in 80 countries.

