The future of IFE will involve seatback monitors that interface with passengers, customize content and generate ancillary revenue, according to Thales executives at the company’s new IFE final integration and test facility in Irvine, California, May 22.

“If you look at the system right now, it’s super static, from top to bottom,” Thales InFlyt Experience CEO Dominique Giannoni said. “How do we move from an in-seat system—where an airline is looking at cost-line—to an in-seat solution coupled with connectivity that moves to a revenue line? We believe it is an untapped area and opportunity for revenue.”

Thales InFlyt Experience CTO Fred Schreiner said, “We are going to go into a period where it’s really about engagement … the paradigm has completely shifted … your ability to access the internet, to catch up on social networks, is changing the game.”

He added, “So imagine you’re flying to London, and you’re traveling with your family on vacation. You’re going to need to look ahead at opportunities, museums and restaurants, explore street level views, make a booking, and seek content that’s related to the chef at the restaurant—this is what we’re talking about. We’re talking about a more intimate relationship with the seatback.”

Schreiner said PEDs such as tablets and smartphones will be integrated into Thales’ forthcoming IFE vision. Personalization of data—gleaned by the airlines from data gathered during ticket purchases, frequent flier accounts and past travel habits—will be utilized to customize the passenger’s IFE interaction and potentially generate additional ancillary revenue, he said.

“Today ancillary revenues are around a $50 billion business and it’s growing rapidly,” Schreiner said. “We see concierge services onboard, similar to those you might have on Amazon or Google, [or with] home companion—Alexa, Echo [technology]—we see the opportunity where, when you have access to internet, you have access to a concierge assistant that will help guide you through your journey.”

He also said one of the things the company is working on is “experimenting in laboratories with biometrics, the op-body sensing … even using a camera in the future. We have for the first time an airline that’s requested a camera in every display that can be used for many different things. One of the things it would do is [to] understand sentiment, to understand how you’re reacting to content, advertising opportunities and so on. So we’re looking at that. We’re talking about a personalized experience, an immersive engagement experience. “

