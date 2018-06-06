Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines joint venture SunExpress has signed up with Barcelona-based connectivity provider Immfly to provide passengers with a digital IFE platform in a move to improve passenger choice and ancillary revenues.

SunExpress Entertainment will be rolled out across the Boeing 737-800NG and future MAX fleet, personalized for each passenger with an on-demand function via individual mobile devices and “designed with clear marketing and revenue optimization objectives,” Immfly said.

The system offers a range of entertainment modules such as TV shows, movies, music, games, press and magazines, as well as kids’ content.

SunExpress’ catering and duty-free menus, SunCafe and SunShop, will also be available on the platform.

SunExpress plans to enhance this new channel by allowing passengers to select and pay for goods from the platform on a “self-service” basis and choose to receive their order either at their seat or at the galley.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk