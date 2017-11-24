Oman Air will install Thales’ AVANT IFE system on its incoming Boeing 737 MAX fleet. The first aircraft is scheduled to arrive in Jan. 2018.

AVANT is an open, Android-based platform, equipped with high-capacity servers, featuring lightweight, high-definition monitors. The airline says that business-class passengers on the 737 MAX will have the largest screens provided on a single-aisle aircraft.

“The innovative AVANT infrastructure enables a diverse range of configurations and cutting-edge entertainment,” Oman Air acting CEO Abdulaziz Al-Raisi said.

