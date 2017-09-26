Inflight Internet provider Gogo said it is working with Delta Air Lines to provide wireless seatback IFE on the airline’s new Bombardier CSeries aircraft, provided via mounted tablets. The company said the new offering, named Gogo Vision Touch, provides airlines with a lower-cost and lower-weight alternative to seatback IFE on the market. It announced the product at the Airline Passenger Experience Association Expo (APEX) in Long Beach, California. Gogo did not disclose the type of ...
