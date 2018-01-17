China Eastern Airbus A330-200
China Eastern Airlines and Hainan Airlines on Jan.17 became the first Chinese carriers to let passengers use mobile phones in flight mode. This follows the relaxation of a longstanding rule prohibiting mobile phones to be turned on at all in aircraft by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC). Now they can, in flight mode, if the airline allows it. Hainan Airlines has further taken advantage of the change to begin providing an inflight wireless internet service. The ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"China allows passengers to use mobile phones in flight mode" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.