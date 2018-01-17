China Eastern Airlines and Hainan Airlines on Jan.17 became the first Chinese carriers to let passengers use mobile phones in flight mode. This follows the relaxation of a longstanding rule prohibiting mobile phones to be turned on at all in aircraft by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC). Now they can, in flight mode, if the airline allows it. Hainan Airlines has further taken advantage of the change to begin providing an inflight wireless internet service. The ...