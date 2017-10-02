Singapore Airlines has launched a GX-Aviation-enabled Boeing 777-300ER, making a SITAONAIR complete, nose-to-tail, high-speed connectivity experience over GX Aviation available to passengers.

Rockwell Collins was selected by an undisclosed Asia Pacific-based airline to provide CabinConnect wireless inflight connectivity and entertainment solution for 100 Boeing 737 MAXs.

ATR signed a deal with aircraft cabin technology supplier Amphenol Phitek, which will provide operators with the option of a standalone wireless IFE system from June 2018.

UK LCC easyJet selected Immfly as a strategic partner to launch wireless IFE service “Air Time.” The first five easyJet aircraft equipped with Immfly’s service will take off this fall.

Spanish airline Air Europa will offer its passengers a comprehensive IFE service under a collaboration agreement with Lufthansa Systems, Lufthansa Technik and Epteca. The new IFE solution will be rolled out across the Air Europa fleet’s 15 Boeing 737s and 11 Embraer E195s starting in early 2018.