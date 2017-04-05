Honeywell Aerospace sees rising demand for onboard connectivity, with the effects likely to be felt far beyond the passenger cabin. “We have over 500 of our JetWave units installed and we expect that to be well north of 1,000 by the end of the year,” Honeywell Aerospace director-cross product marketing & connected aircraft business development Philip Hermann said. The JetWave satellite communications system allows customers to make use of Inmarsat’s GX Aviation ...