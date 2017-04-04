Airbus has named inflight connectivity provider Gogo as a lead supplier for its high bandwidth connectivity (HBC) program, paving the way for Gogo’s 2Ku satellite technology, which allows passengers to access streaming-video speeds on board, to be line-fit to Airbus A320 family, A330 and A380 aircraft. Gogo EVP & CTO Anand Chari said: “The selection is acknowledgement of the traction we’ve made with 2Ku in the marketplace. It’s also validation of the long-term ...
