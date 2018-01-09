Kazakhstan national carrier Air Astana has finished rolling out Inmarsat’s Global Xpress (GX) high-speed connectivity on its Boeing 767 fleet.

The first of Air Astana’s three 767s went live in September 2017. On Jan. 8, 2018, the airline confirmed that the sub-fleet has now been retrofitted with inflight connectivity.

Both business and economy passengers will be able to access the Rockwell Collins’ cabin system, with a choice of three connectivity options: Light (15Mb), Business (50Mb) and Super (100Mb).

The airline opted for Inmarsat’s GX/Ka-Band solution over Intelsat’s EpicNG/Panansonic Ku-Band system.

Air Astana operates Boeing 767s on domestic trunk routes and high-density, long-haul routes out of Almaty and Astana.

