Qantas Boeing 737-800
Australian flag carrier Qantas is forecasting another strong profit for its fiscal year through June 30, as international market conditions faced by the carrier improve. In its latest financial update, Qantas estimated pretax underlying profit of A$1.35–A$1.4 billion ($998 million–$1 billion) for the current fiscal year. This would be a decline from the A$1.53 billion profit in the previous year, although it would still represent the second-largest result in the carrier’s ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Qantas forecasts strong fiscal year profit" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.