Australian flag carrier Qantas is forecasting another strong profit for its fiscal year through June 30, as international market conditions faced by the carrier improve. In its latest financial update, Qantas estimated pretax underlying profit of A$1.35–A$1.4 billion ($998 million–$1 billion) for the current fiscal year. This would be a decline from the A$1.53 billion profit in the previous year, although it would still represent the second-largest result in the carrier’s ...