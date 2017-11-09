Azul so far has taken delivery of eight Airbus A320neos.
Azul Brazilian Airlines is in the process of transforming its fleet and extending its reach, adding Airbus A320neos while reducing the number of Embraer E-Jets and ATR turboprops, and credits the fleet transition for growing its revenue and driving third-quarter net income of R$204 million ($62.6 million). That result was significantly widened from a net profit of R$9.4 million in the 2016 third quarter. Azul operated eight 174-seat A320neos by the end of the third quarter compared with ...
