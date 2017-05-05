Space-based ADS-B developer Aireon said three separate flight tests involving the data-collecting technology were conducted by NAV Canada, FAA and private vendor Polaris Flight Systems in March, demonstrating the system’s inflight messaging and receiving capability as comparable to ground-based receivers.

Aireon plans its Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) system to be operational in 2018. The company is a joint venture between US-based satellite provider Iridium Communications and NAV Canada, the Canadian air navigation service provider. The system aims to monitor and track ADS-B equipped aircraft around the world in real time, with coverage spanning oceans, polar and other remote regions, utilizing satellites equipped with ADS-B receivers.

Iridium sent its first 10 NEXT satellites into low-earth orbit in January 2017, via SpaceX vehicles launched from Vandenberg AFB, California. The next launch is scheduled for June 29, with six additional launches set to occur over the next 12 to 15 months, the company said. The NEXT constellation will eventually total 66 satellites; a further nine satellites serving as on-orbit spares will be launched as well; an additional six satellites will be on-the-ground spares. The ADS-B receiver payloads were manufactured by Florida-based IT provider Harris Corp.

The first test was conducted March 7 by NAV Canada, utilizing a specially equipped Bombardier aircraft with both top and bottom mounted 125 watt ADS-B antennas. In the test, nearly 7,000 ADS-B messages were received and decoded by a single Aireon payload. Subsequent analysis found the results comparable to that of terrestrial ADS-B stations. Traveling through the Montreal, Winnipeg and Edmonton Flight Information Regions (FIRs), the aircraft was required to position itself in the correct airspace while the appropriate Iridium NEXT satellite carrying the Aireon ADS-B receiver was overhead.

The second test conducted March 20 involved Arizona-based Polaris Flight Systems, a private vendor, and involved a Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft outfitted with a top and bottom mounted 200 watt ADS-B antenna. As the aircraft flew over the Albuquerque FIR, over 1,050 ADS-B messages were received from two Aireon payloads during the flight, Aireon said.

The third test, conducted by FAA, took place March 30 and utilized a Bombardier “flying laboratory” jet with three Aireon payloads available to receive data. As the aircraft flew in the Washington and New York FIRs, 2,462 ADS-B messages were received and decoded, with results comparable to that of terrestrial ADS-B stations, Aireon said.

“NAV Canada [is playing] …an important role in helping to bring the next-generation of air traffic surveillance and aircraft tracking to the world,” NAV Canada EVP, service delivery, Rudy Kellar said. “Aireon will fundamentally change the way the world flies … the benefits will find their way right down to the individual traveler who will benefit from more predictable flight times and more efficient airport ground operations.”

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@penton.com