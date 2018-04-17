Inmarsat graphic of electronic flight bag showing SB-S applications
Inmarsat’s new-generation broadband satellite communications system, SwiftBroadband-Safety (SB-S), has entered into commercial service, the company announced April 17. Satellite communications specialist Inmarsat declared the entry into service milestone following a process that included a review by the FAA’s Performance-based Operations Aviation Rulemaking Committee (PARC), which in February signed off on its recommendation that SB-S is capable of supporting air traffic ...
