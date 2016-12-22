During a panel discussion at an industry conference in Mexico City, LATAM Airlines Group CEO Enrique Cueto reached into his pocket and pulled out his smartphone, which he held up. “In the future airport, everything you need except for luggage will be right here,” he said. For a growing number of airports, the future is increasingly becoming the present. Airport apps for smartphones, for example, can help passengers maneuver through the airport—from the “garage to the ...