During a panel discussion at an industry conference in Mexico City, LATAM Airlines Group CEO Enrique Cueto reached into his pocket and pulled out his smartphone, which he held up. “In the future airport, everything you need except for luggage will be right here,” he said. For a growing number of airports, the future is increasingly becoming the present. Airport apps for smartphones, for example, can help passengers maneuver through the airport—from the “garage to the ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Apps Help Guide Travelers Through Connected Airports" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.