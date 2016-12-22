Personalizing Miami Available in English and Spanish, Miami International Airport’s (MIA) smartphone app is poised to enter into its third version since debuting in 2014. The first-of-its-kind app in the US market will eventually evolve to the point where “whatever you’re trying to do [at the airport] is in the palm of your hand,” MIA information systems and telecommunications director Maurice Jenkins told ATW. As soon as a passenger scans his or her boarding ...