Personalizing Miami Available in English and Spanish, Miami International Airport’s (MIA) smartphone app is poised to enter into its third version since debuting in 2014. The first-of-its-kind app in the US market will eventually evolve to the point where “whatever you’re trying to do [at the airport] is in the palm of your hand,” MIA information systems and telecommunications director Maurice Jenkins told ATW. As soon as a passenger scans his or her boarding ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Airport Case Studies" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.