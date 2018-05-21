A Rockwell Collins galley for widebodies.
Typically, the first thing passengers see when boarding aircraft is the galley. If first impressions truly count, there’s an opportunity here for an airline either to look like every other carrier since the 1960s or to set itself apart with some “wow” factor, Changes in galley configuration and technology demonstrate how some airlines are evolving to attract new customers and retain market share. “The major evolution in commercial airline and top-tier business ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Trends in modern galleys mirror new passenger expectations" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.