Virgin Atlantic has made IFE accessible for visually impaired passengers by launching Bluebox Aviation Systems accessible IFE platform.

Nordam was selected by Boeing to supply customized front-row and other interior monuments as customer option for 737s, 747-8s, 767s, 777s, 777Xs and 787s.

EasyJet launched Immfly’s digital platform, “Air Time” on the first of five easyJet aircraft equipped with the service. The high-performance digital platform, available in five languages (English, Spanish, French, Italian and German), enables high-speed IFE streaming on passengers’ own smart devices.

SkyTeam is teaming up with high-tech startup SkyLights to transform its Dubai International Airport lounge into a virtual movie theater. For a limited time, customers can watch multimedia content on immersive Bravo headsets and enjoy the latest cinematic VR technology before they fly. The two-month Dubai ‘Virtual Cinema’ pilot is part of SkyTeam’s strategy to deliver an innovative and memorable experience each time customers visit one of the alliance’s seven branded lounges around the world.