Wide Thompson business class seating with honeymoon privacy divider down
Santiago-based LATAM Airlines Group will overhaul the interior of over 200 aircraft—two-thirds of its global fleet—over the next two years, in an investment of $400 million, the company said during its 2Q 2018 quarterly operations call. LATAM plans to debut its new retrofitted interiors by the end of 2018, concentrating at first on aircraft flying its domestic short-haul routes within Latin America. Cabins will be renovated on over 150 of LATAM’s Airbus A320 and A321 ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"LATAM to retrofit cabin interiors on two-thirds of its fleet" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.