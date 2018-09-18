China West Airport Group (CWAG) hopes the One Belt One Road initiative will propel its Xi’an hub to one of the top few airports in China.

CWAG is China’s second largest airport group and is responsible for 26 airports in the region, including the Xi’an Xianyang International Airport (XXIA).

Xi’an is historically the starting point of the Silk Road, and the new One Belt One Road initiative (BRI) by the Chinese central government has brought renewed interests and attention to the city.

Speaking to ATW at the World Routes 2018, CWAG director of marketing Li Lingxiang said Xi’an serves 21 routes across 14 countries in the BRI region and hopes to expand that to 26 in years, covering close to half the cities within the BRI. The airport has secured new routes to St. Petersburg (Russia), Madrid (Spain) and Los Angeles (California) in the last 12 months and will now link up with North American cities such as New York, Seattle (Washington state) and Vancouver (British Columbia, Canada).

There is also a focus on developing XXIA as an air cargo hub by the local provincial government.

“It was initially perceived that the high-speed rail will shave away demand for air cargo from the region, but Xi’an has seen constant double-digital growth in air cargo operations. The next step is to further expand our network to the rest of the world,” Li said.

XXIA will begin a CNY45 billion ($6.6 billion) phase 3 expansion at the end of 2018, which will see the construction of two additional runways, an integrated transport center and a fourth terminal.

Li added the group has also placed significant investments in various smaller domestic airports and a new Yan'An airport will be put into operation in November 2018. While it will begin as a domestic airport, it has international aspirations to establish routes to Southeast Asia within three years.

CWAG acknowledged the high-controlled air traffic management is one of the hurdles for the group’s rapid expansion and is in constant communication with relevant authorities to resolve the issue.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com