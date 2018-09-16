The annual World Routes Development Forum opened in Guangzhou on Sept. 16. The largest aviation event to be held in the capital city of Guangdong province, World Routes is expected to see 3,500 aviation delegates from 112 countries exchange ideas and establish future networks over four days. In all, there will be representatives from more than 300 airlines and about 700 airport operators and management companies.

Host Guangdong Airport Authority runs the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, the third largest airport in China. In 2017, the airport saw 65 million passengers pass through its gates, of which 24% were international passengers. The airport opened its Terminal 2 and Integrated Transportation Center in April and is expected to handle 70 million passengers and two million tonnes of cargo by the end of 2018. By 2025, Guangzhou aims to achieve 620,000 flights, three million tonnes of cargo and handle 100 million passengers annually.

The whole of Guangdong province accommodated 130 million passengers and three million tonnes of cargo in 2017, accounting to 11% and 19% respectively of the country’s total.

“World Routes will help Guangzhou compete with the global forum in terms of air transport services.” UBM brand rirector, Routes, UBM, Steven Small said in opening statements.

“The China market has huge potential and is continuing to grow. We are seeing trends where new aircraft technology that enable ultra-long haul markets and narrow body aircraft are stretching from its natural region to medium-haul markets. A lot are opening up new non-stop routes and the dynamic Asia Pacific will grow in years to come,” OAG EVP product management Mark Clarkson said. “There is really no substitute to be here to meet with the stakeholders and get a proper understanding of that growth potential.”

