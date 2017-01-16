Scandinavian regional airline Widerøe has been named as the previously undisclosed customer for three firm Embraer E190-E2s in a deal valued at $873 million at list prices if purchase rights on a further 12 E2 family aircraft are firmed. Announcing the order Jan. 16, Embraer said the three firm aircraft were included in its 2016 fourth quarter backlog, taking the E2 program to 275 firm orders, or 690 aircraft including letters of intent, options and purchase ...