TUI Group has no immediate plans to sell French leisure airline Corsair International, TUI Group CEO Fritz Joussen told ATW recently in Brussels. “Corsair has a special position. Corsair is not a tour operator that integrates TUI; it is a very small French airline. We must certainly keep an eye on all options, what solution is optimal for the company and employees, but there are no decisions [right now],” Joussen said. TUI Group is a travel and tourism company ...