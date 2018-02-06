Corsair Airbus A330-200
TUI Group has no immediate plans to sell French leisure airline Corsair International, TUI Group CEO Fritz Joussen told ATW recently in Brussels. “Corsair has a special position. Corsair is not a tour operator that integrates TUI; it is a very small French airline. We must certainly keep an eye on all options, what solution is optimal for the company and employees, but there are no decisions [right now],” Joussen said. TUI Group is a travel and tourism company ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"TUI Group CEO: Selling Corsair not a priority" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.