The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has issued an air operator’s certificate (AOC) for Tianjin Cargo Airlines, which helped it move one step closer toward formal launch.

The first Tianjin-based cargo carrier received formal CAAC approval in October 2017 and had planned to launch in the first half of this year.

The HNA Group subsidiary—a joint venture of HNA Group and the Tianjin municipal government—has a registered capital of CNY700 million ($109 million). The airline received a Tianjin government cash injection of CNY120 million in March.

Tianjin Airlines has a 44% stake; Tianjin Aviation Logistics Co. owns a 43% share; and Yang Hang Investment Holding Co. holds 13% ownership.

The Tianjin-based cargo carrier will initially introduce three Boeing737 freighters—two are purchased and the third is leased—to fly from Tianjin to destinations including Urumqi, Shenzhen, Shanghai, Seoul, Hanoi, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Nagoya, Osaka and Sapporo.

Tianjin Cargo, which expects to transport 15,000 tonnes of cargo this year, plans to expand its fleet to 50-100 aircraft over the next five years on domestic and international routes to Northeast Asian countries, Europe and the US.

The cargo JV—which is targeting more than 50% share of cargo traffic volume at Tianjin Binhai Airport by 2022—will enable the airport to handle 300,000 tonnes of cargo in 2018; 600,000 tonnes in 2020; and 2.5 million in 2030.