Lufthansa Group CEO Carsten Spohr said his company accepts “a large share” of responsibility for the disruptions in German air traffic this summer. “We have to admit that we have been working in 110% mode. The company is in overload,” he said at a Lufthansa event Aug. 27. “Passengers are experiencing delays, cancellations and troubles. It is worse than I expected.” In particular, Lufthansa LCC subsidiary carrier Eurowings canceled thousands of ...