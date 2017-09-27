Southwest Airlines has publicly apologized to a passenger who was physically pulled off a Boeing 737 by law enforcement officers at Baltimore/Washington International Airport over a pet-allergy dispute.

“We are disheartened by the way this situation unfolded and the customer’s removal by local law enforcement officers,” Southwest said in a statement. “We publicly offer our apologies to this customer for her experience and we will be contacting her directly to address her concerns.”

A video of a Maryland Transportation Authority Police office bear hugging the female passenger as he forces her down the aisle and off the aircraft is being widely shared online. The video was taken by a fellow passenger. In the video, the woman accuses the officer of ripping her pants and asks to be allowed to walk herself, although she appears to hesitate to walk when given the opportunity to do so. Other passengers can be heard encouraging the woman to leave the aircraft.

After being taken off the aircraft, the woman was arrested by the Maryland Transportation Authority Police and charged with disorderly conduct, failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order, disturbing the peace, obstructing and hindering a police officer and resisting arrest, according to The Baltimore Sun.

The Sept. 26 incident is drawing comparisons to David Dao being dragged off a United Express flight earlier this year, although there is much about the Southwest incident that is unclear at this time.

The incident aboard the Southwest 737, which was preparing to take off en route to Los Angeles, apparently started when the passenger told flight crew that she had a life-threatening allergy to dogs. There were two dogs on the aircraft, according to Southwest.

“Initial reports indicate the customer in the video stated that she had a life-threatening pet allergy, but she was unable to provide the medical certificate necessary to complete travel,” Southwest stated. “There was one emotional support animal and one pet onboard the aircraft. Our policy states that a customer (without a medical certificate) may be denied boarding if they report a life-threatening allergic reaction and cannot travel safely with an animal onboard. Our flight crew made repeated attempts to explain the situation to the customer; however, she refused to deplane and law enforcement became involved.”

Aaron Karp aaron.karp@penton.com