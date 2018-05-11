South African Airways A320
The South African government has agreed to make a further cash infusion into its loss-making national carrier, South African Airways (SAA), as it seeks to establish conditions for a decisive turnaround strategy. An SAA spokesman confirmed to ATW May 11 the government has committed to making a R5 billion ($407 million) cash injection into the airline. The new payment is the latest in a series of bailouts for the carrier—the most recent was less than a year ago. Just two months ...
